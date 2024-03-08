New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Lakhpati Didi Yojana has been empowering women all over the country since its inception.

The Prime Minister said that women connected with Self Help Groups are the strong link for Viksit Bharat.

"Lakhpati Didi Yojana is becoming a major medium to empower women across the country. Women associated with self-help groups are a strong link in building a developed India," PM Modi said in a post on X.

He also shared a video of a beneficiary of the scheme along with the post.

Under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, Nikita Maarikam, hailing from Chitaloor in Chhattisgarh became an entrepreneur and now runs multiple businesses.

Her Self-Help Group (SHG) provides nourishing mid-day meals in multiple schools in the vicinity.

The Lakhpati Didi program, implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, aims to catalyze economic empowerment and financial independence among women in rural areas.

A Lakhpati Didi is a Self-Help Group member who earns an annual household income of Rupees One Lakh (Rs1,00,000) or more. This income is calculated for at least four agricultural seasons and/or business cycles, with an average monthly income exceeding Rupees Ten Thousand (Rs10,000), so that it is sustainable.

Lakhpati initiative facilitates diversified livelihood activities, by ensuring convergence across all Government departments/ Ministries, Private sector and Market players. The strategy includes focused planning, implementation and monitoring at all levels.

Earlier in 2023, during his address from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, PM Modi unveiled a vision that seeks to create 2 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' (prosperous sisters) in villages, driven by the collective strength of Women's Self Help Groups (SHGs).

During the interim budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 83 lakh SHGs with 9 crore women are transforming the rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance.

Their success has assisted nearly 1 crore women to become Lakhpati Didi already. They are an inspiration for others. It has been decided to enhance this target for Lakhpati Didis from 2 crore to 3 crore, she added. (ANI)

