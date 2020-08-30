New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Sunday said that the Union Territory of Lakshadweep Administration successfully implemented the Project Barn Owls with the support of the Kerala Forest Department to manage the menace of the rodents effectively.

"To manage the menace of the rodents effectively, the Union Territory of Lakshadweep Administration successfully implemented the Project Barn Owls with the support of the Kerala Forest Department," the MoEFCC said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the Ministry said, "The Lakshadweep Administration had embarked on the 'Pilot project on Biological Control of Rodents (Rats) by Using Barn Owls (Tyto alba) in Kavaratti Island' after studies revealed the shocking extent of damage caused by rats to the island's coconut yield and economy." (ANI)

