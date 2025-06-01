Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 1 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lakshadweep has launched the 'Sankalp se Siddhi' campaign to commemorate the 11th year of the Modi Government, celebrating a decade of unprecedented development and visionary leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the transformative progress across India and the Union Territory, the campaign underscores the resolve to build a "Viksit Bharat."

According to a statement issued by BJP Lakshadweep, Shaharban M, Lakshadweep BJP General Secretary, said, "India, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has witnessed a historic transformation over the past decade. His visionary developmental programmes have not only amazed the world but also empowered millions across the country. From world-class infrastructure to last-mile healthcare delivery, from digital revolution to economic resilience, Modiji's governance has redefined what it means to serve the people with dedication, vision, and unshakable resolve. Even senior Leaders of the Opposition have begun to acknowledge the scale and sincerity of this transformation. Yet, some among us still hesitate to recognise the sweeping change that is unfolding--change that is not just visible, but deeply impactful in every corner of the nation."

"These state-of-the-art hospitals will not only bring world-class healthcare to island residents but also save them from the financial and emotional burden of travelling to the mainland for treatment. This is more than a development project--it is a message of care, inclusion, and empowerment for the people of Lakshadweep," she added.

She further highlighted Modi's governance achievements and urged unity for a developed India.

As we proudly mark the 11th glorious year of the Modi government, we celebrate this milestone as 'Sankalp se Siddhi'--from resolution to realisation. This is a time to rise above doubts, to unite in purpose, and to recognise the extraordinary journey of our nation under a leadership committed to every Indian's well-being. Let us open our eyes and hearts to the positive change that is shaping our lives. Let us not be passive bystanders but proud participants in building a Viksit Bharat--a developed India that stands tall in the world. Together with leaders like Modiji and Patelji, we are not just dreaming of a better future; we are building it, brick by brick, with determination, devotion, and hope.

Meanwhile, in a bid to strengthen the island's healthcare system, Administrator Patelji announced that construction is underway for a30-bed hospitals in Minicoy, Andrott, and Kadmat, with a total investment of Rs231.96 crore.

"Construction is currently underway for 30-bed hospitals at Minicoy, Andrott, and Kadmat with an investment of Rs231.96 crore," said Administrator Patelji

"Proposals for 50-bed hospitals at Agatti and Kavaratti with a total outlay of Rs260.38 crore are under active consideration by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," he added. (ANI)

