Puducherry, May 24 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan will administer the oath of office to K Lakshminarayanan, an AINRC legislator, inducting him as pro-tem Speaker of the territorial Assembly on May 26.

The swearing-in ceremony is slated to be held between 9 AM and 10 AM on that date at Raj Nivas, a press release from the Secretary to the Assembly R Mounisamy said on Monday.

Lakshminarayanan was appointed the pro-tem Speaker by the Lieutenant Governor on the recommendation of the Chief Minister N Rangasamy recently.

Lakshminarayanan will administer the oath of affirmation to all the other newly elected and the three nominated legislators of Puducherry at the chamber of the Speaker later, between 10 AM and noon, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)