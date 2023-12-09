Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 9 (ANI): In a significant ceremony held at Mc Donald Hill Aizawl, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma, assumed the office of Mizoram's Chief Minister on Saturday at 11 am, making him the first leader not belonging to either the Mizo National Front (MNF) or the Congress to hold that post.

The inaugural event saw the presence of newly appointed Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, the Chief Minister's family, Mizoram Church Leaders Committee (MKHC) Office Bearers, and the Mizoram Peoples Forum (MPF) Office Bearers.

CM Lalduhoma, accompanied by his colleagues, was warmly received by K Lalthawmmawia, IAS, Commissioner and secretary to the Chief Minister. The inaugural proceedings commenced with a visit to the CM Bungalow, followed by the Chief Minister entering his official chamber.

Notably, the first file signed at his desk pertained to an important matter from the Information and Public Relations Department.

Addressing attendees at the CM's Office conference hall during the occupancy ceremony, Lalduhoma expressed gratitude, stating, "By the grace of God and the people, we are going to run the government."

He elaborated on the presence of spiritual priests, emphasizing their role in accompanying and offering prayers for the success of the government.

Reflecting on the ZPM government's commitment both before and after the elections, Lalduhoma reiterated the priorities of thanksgiving, confession, and renewing faith and dedication to God. He emphasized the government's intent to operate with divine guidance and blessings.

Reverend Lalramliana Pachuau, General Secretary of MPF, congratulated the new government on behalf of the MPF. Following a brief sermon, he concluded with a prayer for the Chief Minister and the government.

The welcome ceremony reached its conclusion with a final prayer led by Reverend Zionvarmawia Fanchun, Administrative Secretary, LIKBK. (ANI)

