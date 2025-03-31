In a recent development in the Noida Lamborghini accident case, the Surajpur District Court on Monday, March 31, granted bail to the accused driver, Deepak, who crashed the luxury sports car into two pedestrians on March 30. The incident took place near the Sector 94 roundabout when Deepak, a resident of Rajasthan, lost control of the car, hitting two labourers from Chhattisgarh. The victims suffered fractures but are now reported to be out of danger. A video of the accident surfaced online, showing Deepak asking if anyone had died after the crash. The Lamborghini was registered under the name of YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. Noida Lamborghini Accident: Luxury Sports Car Runs Over 2 Near Under-Construction Building in Sector 94 (Watch Video).

Accused Driver Deepak Granted Bail

#WATCH | Noida Lamborghini accident case | The accused driver, Deepak, has been granted bail by the District Court, Surajpur, in the matter Two people were injured after they were hit by the Lamborghini car that was being driven by accused Deepak near Sector 94 roundabout in… pic.twitter.com/U9UDCApbby — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2025

