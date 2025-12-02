New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Land allotment for the upcoming Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has been officially approved, with Mela Adhikari Rishiraj confirming that the necessary permit has been issued. Speaking about the ongoing preparation for the Magh Mela to ANI, Rishiraj said, "We have issued the land allotment permit. With the blessings of all the respected saints and Mahatmas, on the 2nd of December, after Ganga Pujan, we announced several dates, starting from Dandiwara and ending at Acharyawara Chowk." "Based on the schedule, we plan to wrap up the land allotment, which starts on December 2, by December 15", he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a press conference on Saturday, announced that approximately 12 to 15 crore people are expected to take a bath at the Sangam in Prayagraj during the upcoming Magh Mela over the next 1.5 months.The UP CM Yogi also said that keeping the huge turnout of devotees in mind, the preparations for the Hindu festival have been made accordingly.

While outlining the plans for the Magh Mela, the Chief Minister said that there will be six major bathing days, with the highest number of Kalpvasis expected between Paush Purnima on January 3 and February 1. He added that around 20 to 25 lakh Kalpvasis stay in the area for a month during the fair. Additionally, many devotees come to take a bath on these crucial days.

"The government formed the Prayagraj Mela Authority and appointed the Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj as its chairman... Preparations for the Magh Mela in 2026 have already begun... The Magh Mela dates are falling approximately 15 days earlier. Paush Purnima is on January 3rd, Makar Sankranti on January 15th, and Mauni Amavasya on January 18th. Basant Panchami on January 23. Maghi Purnima on February 1 and Mahashivratri on February 15. These will be six 'snan' days, in which the number of Kalpvasis will be the highest from Paush Purnima on January 3 to February 1... Around 20 lakh to 25 lakh Kalpvasis stay here for a month during this entire fair... A large number of devotees come to take a bath on these important dates... During this period of 1.5 months, approximately 12 to 15 crore people are expected to take a bath at Sangam in Prayagraj...," said CM Yogi. (ANI)

