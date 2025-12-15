New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday informed the Rouse Avenue court that one more accused has died. Earlier, four accused died during the proceedings of the Land for Job case. The matter is at the stage of ordering the framing of charges. In this case, Lalu Prasad Yadav and others are accused.

Special judge Vishal Gogne directed the CBI to file a Death Verification Report (DVR) of an accused, who is learnt to have expired. The matter was listed on December 19 for the filing of the DVR and the verification of other accused persons.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight Status Today, December 15: Full List of Cancelled Flights From Major Airports Due to Delhi Fog.

Senior advocate (Special Public Prosecutor) D P Singh, along with Manu Mishra, appeared for the CBI and submitted that one accused is learnt to have expired and another accused cannot be contacted.

Thereafter, the court deferred the order on framing of charges in a case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav and other accused persons.

Also Read | Air India, IndiGo Issue Travel Advisories As Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations at Delhi Airport.

The court has asked the CBI to verify the status of the accused persons, as some of the accused died during the proceedings.

The CBI had charge-sheeted 103 persons as accused. However, 4 have died during the proceedings.

CBI had filed charge sheets against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Hema Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and other accused persons.

On September 11, the court reserved its order on the charge for the land for the job. It is alleged that employment in the railways was given in lieu of land.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) D P Singh had submitted on behalf of the CBI that there is sufficient material to frame charges against the accused persons.

During the arguments, former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's senior counsel, Maninder Singh, argued that the Land for Job case is politically motivated. There is no evidence to show that jobs were given to candidates in lieu of land. There are sale deeds that show that land was purchased for Money.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh submitted that there was no violation of any rule regarding the appointment and that no jobs were given for land.

It was also argued that former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav made no recommendation for any candidate. No General Manager has stated that he ever met Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The senior counsel further argued that no case of corruption was made out, as he had not made any recommendations for any candidate. Merely calling him a kingpin is not sufficient. There is no evidence against him.

It was also argued that there was no evidence that any land was taken for free. The land was purchased.

Earlier during arguments on behalf of Rabri Devi, it was submitted that Rabri Devi purchased land and paid money for it. Buying land for money is not a crime. No favour was given to any accused candidate. These transactions are not connected.

The senior advocate submitted that the CBI must prove corruption. The land sold was purchased for a consideration.

He further submitted that the applicants had followed all due processes. Where is the corrupt practice? These acts are independent. No acts of the accused persons are connected, he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)