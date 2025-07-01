India News | Land for Job Scam Case Officials Were Pressurised to Clear Job Applications, Argues CBI

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday argued that senior railway officials were pressured to expedite and clear job applications in the Land for Job scam case, involving former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

According to the CBI, Yadav granted railway jobs in exchange for land parcels from candidates or their relatives at significantly reduced prices or as gifts.

Special CBI judge Vishal Gogne is hearing the arguements on charges in the land for the job scam case.

During the arguments, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Senior Advocate DP Singh referred to the charge sheet and the prosecution witnesses, including a senior officer of the rank of General Manager.

It was argued that senior officials were pressured to expedite the process and clear the list of candidates. Thereafter, some candidates were cleared.

On the last date of hearing, the CBI highlighted the alleged lapses in the recruitment process for Group D jobs in Indian Railways, involving land allegedly sold or gifted to Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members.

The CBI had argued that a school without students existed for the sole purpose of forging certificates. It was also alleged that forged certificates, mark sheets, and signatures were used to secure employment.

It was also argued that candidates who were never enrolled in school used the certificates. The accused committed forgery of educational certificates to make them eligible. SPP had responded to a query by the judge. They could not even write their name.

In this case, former Railway Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, former public servants, and job aspirants are accused.

Yadav is alleged to have granted railway jobs in exchange for land parcels from candidates or their relatives, either as gifts or at significantly reduced prices.

The CBI alleged that one lakh square feet of land was purchased for Rs 26 lakh, with cash transactions taking place with individuals whose land was sold directly or indirectly to Yadav's family at discounted rates

The CBI claimed that senior officials were pressured to clear the list of candidates, with multiple applications cleared on the same day despite a tedious process.

SPP had questioned why it happened so quickly. He added that the process was tedious, and the certificates were never verified.

It was further submitted that there is sufficient evidence to show that a cash transaction took place with the person whose land was sold directly or indirectly to Lalu Prasad Yadav at a discounted rate. The agency alleged that these people were appointed.

The Delhi High Court on May 31 rejected Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea seeking a stay on the trial court proceedings.

The CBI filed its first chargesheet in the case on October 10, 2022, naming 16 accused, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and daughter Misa Bharti. (ANI)

