New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday deferred to February 17 the order on cognisance of the CBI chargesheet in the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Special judge Vishal Gogne deferred the matter, seeking clarification from the federal agency on the final report.

On January 30, the CBI informed the court that it had obtained requisite sanctions from authorities concerned to prosecute all accused persons, including R K Mahajan, a public servant, following which it posed certain queries concerning the elements of commonality and distinction in the allegations recorded in the chargesheet.

The CBI on November 26 submitted before the court requisite sanctions obtained from authorities concerned to prosecute 30 accused persons in the case and said sanctions for the prosecution of Mahajan were still awaited.

The case relates to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Prasad's tenure as the railway minister between 2004 and 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, officials said.

The agency registered the case on May 18, 2022, against Prasad and others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials and private persons.

