New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) welcomed the signing of the free trade pact between the two countries on Thursday, saying the landmark deal promises to "unlock" unprecedented trade and investment opportunities between them.

The mega deal, signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK marks a "historic milestone" in the bilateral relationship, the council said.

Also Read | Bihar: Ruckus Erupts in Assembly; Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Abuse by BJP MLAs (Watch Videos).

Prime Minister Modi witnessed the signing of the trade pact along with his British counterpart Keir Starmer.

After many years of hard work, a comprehensive economic and trade agreement has been inked between India and the UK, Modi noted with Starmer by his side at Chequers, the country residence of the British prime minister.

Also Read | Deoria Road Accident: 17-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down by Dumper in Uttar Pradesh, Driver Absconding.

"India's large and fast-growing economy, with a 1.4 billion market and an expanding middle class, offers UK businesses significant export and investment opportunities. Tariff reductions under the free trade agreement are expected to boost UK exports," the UKIBC said in a statement.

It said that with this deal, Britain welcomes almost GBP 6 billion in new investment and export wins, which aim to create more than 2,200 British jobs across the country with the Indian firms expanding their operations in the UK and British companies securing new business opportunities in India.

UKIBC is a policy advocacy and strategic consulting not-for-profit, with a mission to grow the UK-India trade and investment.

India and the UK inked the FTA that will increase market access, cut tariffs on British whisky and cars among other items and double bilateral trade by 2030. The two strategic partners vowed to chart a new growth path amid growing global concerns over Washington's trade policies.

Today is a "historic day" in India-UK relations, Modi said.

"The UK India Business Council welcomes the signing of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a landmark deal that promises to unlock unprecedented trade and investment opportunities between two of the world's largest and most dynamic economies," the statement added.

UKIBC said it has played an "active role" in supporting the FTA process, facilitating consultations with industry, providing evidence-based recommendations and ensuring the voices of UK and Indian businesses-especially mid-sized and sector-specific players, emphasising that they are heard and reflected in the negotiations.

Richard Heald, Chair, UK-India Business Council, said, "Businesses across both countries have long called for an agreement that reduces barriers, enhances market access and creates a clear framework for long-term, sustainable growth."

"We congratulate both governments for their commitment and ambition in bringing this complex negotiation to fruition. Success in the FTA will support further economic growth for the world's 4th and 6th largest economies. It will catalyse collaboration into other areas too," he said according to the statement.

As India charges ahead towards 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, UKIBC and more broadly, British businesses recognise that "a successful FTA is a critical milestone in a longer-term journey" and are keen to support India's ambitions, Heald said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)