Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Manali-Leh National highway 3 in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district was blocked on Sunday after boulders came tumbling down the mountainside according to the state disaster department.

The incident took place near Killing Sarai and due to the falling of boulders the Shilla Nullah Bridge (Rangrik-Kibber route) in Spiti Valley was damaged.

A team of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been deployed by the district administration for clearing the road and the operation is likely to be completed in three to four hours i.e by this evening.

Earlier on August 11, a massive landslide had hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district where a 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, a truck, and four cars were among the vehicles that came under the rubble. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

The state has been receiving incessant rainfall for the past few days that trigger landslides.

