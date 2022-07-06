Shimla, Jul 6 (PTI) A landslide on the outskirts of Shimla city left a woman dead and two others critically injured on Wednesday, a senior state disaster management official said.

Shimla district emergency operations centre (DEOC) said the incident occurred at Dhalli.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital here.

