Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI): The larger view of health experts in Tamil Nadu is that the Omicron variant of coronavirus has not led to loss of lives or severe lung infection, but that none should lower their guard in following safety protocols while in public, the state government said on Thursday. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the corporation has deployed 'enforcement teams' to monitor whether there were any social gatherings in residential localities in view of new year celebrations and warned of penalising the organisers if such events were conducted.

Health department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan, talking to reporters here along with Bedi, said,"the larger opinion of health experts was that there have been no deaths due to Omicron nor cases of any people suffering from lung infection. However, the public should extend their cooperation by adhering to COVID-19 protocols and should not lower their guard", he said.

Also Read | Tecno Spark 8 Pro Launched in India at Rs 10,599; First Sale on January 4, 2022.

The comments come in the backdrop of increased demand for oxygen from patients in the peak of the second wave in May when they experienced breathing difficulty after the virus affected their lungs Noting that RT-PCR tests have been increased in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan said the department has commenced 'focus testing' of people in areas where they are likely to congregate in large numbers like vegetable markets, hostels, canteens, coaching centres, among others. Asked whether there would be any ban on marriages or on social meetings where people tend to gather in large numbers, he said Chief Minister M K Stalin was scheduled to hold a meeting with all officials of various government departments on Friday in this connection.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the Corporation has instructed colleges and schools to extend their co-operation by asking students not to have food in groups and maintain social distancing while doing so "We have asked deans and principals to ensure that students wear a mask fully covering their nose and only then allow them to enter the premises" .

Also Read | Look Ahead 2022: From Chandrayaan-3 To Aditya L 1 Mission to The Sun, Here Are India's Big Ticket Science Missions Planned For The Year 2022.

Bedi also appealed to members of the public not to undertake 'unnecessary travel' as many Covid-19 infections were reported from people who went on journeys.

In view of new year celebrations, he said the GCC has deployed "enforcement teams" who would check whether people gather in large numbers. "If there is any social gathering we will take action", he said and referred to the recent police department advisory on not conducting such events.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)