Patna (Bihar) [India], October 10 (ANI): The mortal remains of LJP founder and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan were consigned to flames with full state honours in Patna on Saturday.

Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag performed the last rites at Digha ghat.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Modi, union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nityanand Rai and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav were among those present. Besides political leaders, thousands of his supports had come to pay their tributes to the leader who strongly articulated concerns of Dalits and the common man.

Earlier people had gathered in large numbers outside his residence in Patna to pay their respects to the late leader.

The mortal remains of Lok Janshakti Party's founder were flown from Delhi to Patna on Friday. The union minister had passed away on Thursday after a long illness. He was 74.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and several other leaders paid their tributes to the late leader at his residence in the national capital.

Ram Vilas Paswan held the portfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. (ANI)

