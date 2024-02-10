New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Saturday.

The Budget session was the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha before parliamentary elections are announced.

Speaker Om Birla said the 17 Lok Sabha passed 222 bills in the last five years.

On the last day of the session, the House discussed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, following which a resolution was passed.

In his concluding remarks, Speaker Om Birla said he treated the treasury and the opposition benches as equal. He said that he took certain harsh decisions to maintain the dignity of the House.

Birla then adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

