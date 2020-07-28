Hyderabad, Jul 28 (PTI) Sahebzadi Basheerunnisa Begum, the last surviving daughter of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last ruler of the erstwhile Hyderabad State, passed away at her residence here on Tuesday.

She was 93 and is survived by her only daughter.

She died of natural causes, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, the Nizam's grandson said.

"The last of all the surviving children of the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, HEH Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur has passed away.

It is a big loss to the family as Sahebzadi Basheer Unnissa Begum Saheba was an epitome of Hyderabadi culture, tradition and values," Khan, also the president of Nizam Family Welfare Association, said in a statement.

Born in September 1927, Basheerunnisa Begum was married to Nawab Kazim Nawaz Jung, better known as Ali Pasha", he said.

