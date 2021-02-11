Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) Late iconic Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan's son Ram Kumar and former deputy mayor of Chennai Corporation Karate R Thiagarajan joined the BJP here on Thursday.

Kumar, also a film producer, and his son Dushyanth joined the BJP in the presence of senior leader and Tamil Nadu incharge C T Ravi and state unit chief L Murugan.

Kumar said his father Ganesan's ideology of nationalism and divinity, should return to Tamil Nadu, adding that was the reason why he joined the BJP.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "I am also a foot soldier here."

Thiagarajan, who was formerly with the AIADMK and then the Congress, joined the BJP along with his supporters at a grand function here.

Earlier in the day, the state election office of the BJP was inaugurated here following pujas.

Assembly election is likely in Tamil Nadu in April or May. Former MLA from Coonoor, Soundarapandian, who belonged to the DMK has also joined the party, Murugan said.

V C Ganesan (1928-2001) popularly known as 'Sivaji' for his portrayal of Maratha king Chattrapathi Sivaji in a drama, could not emerge victorious in his political innings though he was a legend in his life time in the tinsel world for his acclaimed acting skills.

