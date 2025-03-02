Jajpur (Odisha), Mar 2 (PTI) In the hills of Ratnagiri in Odisha, 15 archaeologists have been working over the last three months to uncover ancient Kalinga's Buddhist legacy and ties with Southeast Asia.

And they have had success, with the recovery of three colossal Buddha heads, inscriptions and votive stupas, among other relics, at a shrine complex.

The latest excavation at Ratnagiri in Jajpur district, about 80 km from state capital Bhubaneswar, started on December 5 after a gap of 63 years, ASI's Superintending Archaeologist (Puri circle) Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak told PTI.

He said the importance of the recovered materials will be known only after a proper analysis.

Garanayak did not hide his surprise at the recovery of the Buddha heads.

"These are extremely beautiful and perfect works of art on stone. There are even wrinkles on the neck," he said.

Another archaeologist said that though Buddha heads were found at Ratnagiri during the first excavation between 1958 and 1961, the noses and ears were broken.

"This time the heads are in perfect shape. One of the three heads is the biggest one recovered so far. It is about 1.5 m high. A stone pedestal, used for holding the Buddha head, has also been found," he said.

Garnayak said a stone elephant was also recovered during the excavation.

Another shrine complex was found along with a large number of votive stupas -- a symbolic mound or reliquary that honours Lord Buddha, he said.

"Discovery of such a large number of votive stupas indicates that Ratnagiri was a major religious centre for Buddhist monks," he added.

The archaeologists also found some other stone-carved palms and fingers of a Buddha statue.

The excavation also led to the recovery of clay pottery, which is believed to be 1,200-1,300 years old.

These recoveries could indicate the food habits, spiritual behaviour and social culture of people of that time, researchers said, adding that other household articles and terracotta toys of animals such as dogs and elephants found at the site will also help in understanding of life back then.

The excavation also recovered a palm of a Buddha statue, an ancient wall and inscribed relics dating back to the 8th and 9th century CE, they said.

Ratnagiri is a part of the 'Diamond Triangle' -- a collection of three Buddhist sites, the others being Udayagiri and Lalitgiri. It is believed that Buddhism flourished in Ratnagiri between the 5th and 13th centuries CE, and the new discoveries could help in a deeper understanding of the region's history, they added.

Ratnagiri was a centre for Mahayana and Tantrayana Buddhism, researchers said.

Buddhism in the region gained prominence under Emperor Ashoka after the Kalinga War (261 BCE), and Ratnagiri has served as a major centre from where Buddhism reached other parts of the world, particularly Southeast Asia, said historian Anil Dhir.

