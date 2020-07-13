Latur, Jul 13 (PTI) A 75-year-old man was killed and two persons seriously injured after a car hit them on Ausa Road in Latur on Monday, police said.

The incident happened near Nandi stop at 6am, a Shivaji Nagar police station official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis | Two Bharatiya Tribal Party MLAs Withdraw Support From Congress Govt: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

"The car hit Dr Tatyarao Govindrao Mohite (75), a retired veterinarian, who was on a morning walk. He sustained severe head injuries and died in a hospital. The car also hit two others on a motorcycle who have been hospitalised. A case has been registered for causing death by negligence and hunt is on for the car driver," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)