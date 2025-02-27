Latur, Feb 27 (PTI) A man from Maharashtra's Latur district allegedly killed his 55-year-old mother after she refused to transfer their ancestral farmland in his name, an official said on Thursday.

Vikram Prakash Chame attacked his mother Vanita Prakash Chame with an axe while she was fast asleep in their home at Mahadevwadi village on Tuesday night.

The accused then dumped the body in a water tank to create the impression that it was an accident, the official said.

However, as police began a probe, they suspected Vikram's role in the murder. After sustained questioning, he admitted to killing and disclosed the reason behind the crime.

Police said Vikram had been badgering his mother to transfer their farmland in his name but she did not give in to his demands.

