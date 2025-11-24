Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI): ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Monday during the 68th Annual Day celebrations of IRISET, said that the space agency is preparing to launch a US communication satellite next month using the Launch Vehicle Mark-3.

Speaking to reporters, the ISRO Chairman said, "The launch date is not yet decided. It will be next month. We are planning to launch a commercial-based communication satellite using our LVM (Launch Vehicle Mark) -3 vehicle... It is a US satellite that we are going to launch on a commercial basis."

The ISRO chairman also stated that the agency is working on the Ganganyaan programme and that new projects have been approved, including Chandrayaan 4, which has the mission of returning samples from the moon and is scheduled to launch in 2028, and Chandrayaan 5, which the ISRO intends to carry out in collaboration with the Japanese Space Agency JAXA.

"We are working towards the Gaganyaan program... Many new projects have been approved by the government of India, such as Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5. Chandrayaan-4 is a sample-return mission targeted for 2028. Chandrayaan-5 is a collaborative mission with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency).... We are working for the Viksit Bharat 2047...," the ISRO Chairman said.

According to an ISRO statement, Saku Tsuneta, Vice-Chair of Japan's Cabinet Committee on National Space Policy, visited ISRO Headquarters on November 21, 2025 and had a meeting with V Narayanan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)/ Secretary, Department of Space (DOS).

The status of the ongoing ISRO-JAXA Joint Lunar Polar Exploration mission (Chandrayaan-5/ LuPEX) and potential opportunities to work together in: robotic arm for space station; launching of scientific satellites, and supporting researchers and private companies from both nations for joint activities were discussed.

The Japanese delegation has also visited the technical facilities at the ISRO Satellite Integration and Test Establishment (ISITE) of UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), the ISRO statement added. (ANI)

