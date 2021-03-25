Patna, Mar 25 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday asked officials to launch special operation to nab liquor mafias and act tough against them irrespective of whether they are rich or influential.

Kumar, while chairing a high level meeting to review the law and order situation and prohibition in the state, asked officials to take special care in maintaining law and order and cases related to liquor law in view of the approaching Holi festival.

"There is a need to take special care in view of Holi festival. Keep a tab especially on people who consume liquor and offer it to others.launch special drives to nab the liquor mafias of big towns.

"Do not let anyone go out of clutches of law,irrespective of whether a person is rich or influential. Take stern action against such elements," Kumar said while addressing the review meeting.

Arrest those involved in the business of country made liquor and India made foreign liquor, Kumar said while asking the officials to ensure that district level monitoring cell meeting takes place regularly.

The state government has launched Satat Jeevikoparjan Yojana (SJY) for the poor people who were engaged in business of liquor prior to the enforcement of prohibition in the state, he said.

Kumar's government enforced total prohibition in Bihar since April 2016.

Minister for department of Prohibition Sunil Kumar had recently told the assembly that over 3.46 lakh people have been arrested for violating the liquor law in Bihar so far.

Among them 5000 people have been arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Jharkhand for illegally supplying liquor in dry Bihar, he added.

Talking about coronavirus disease, the cases for which have been rising in different countries and some states of the country, the CM said that the cases of COVID-19 are also rising in Bihar too and the administration needs to remain alert in view of the festivals.

"People should remain indoor to the extent possible in view of increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. They (people) should participate in limited numbers in any public functions or gatherings," Kumar said while directing officials to keep a special vigil on the situation in view of "Holika Dahan" and "Shab-e-barat" falling the same day. There is a need to create awareness among the people in order to remain alert and vigilant vis--vis COVID-19 disease, he said and directed them to keep a special tab on elements which create nuisance in the society.

Stating that 60 per cent criminal cases are either related to land disputes or arise because of fight over property, Kumar directed officials to hold a weekly meeting at the level of Circle Officer and SHO for the resolution of land disputes.

He suggested them to hold such meetings twice in a month at the level of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Sub- Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) besides having such meeting once in a month at the level of District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police.

The headquarters should get the report from districts in order to assess as how many land dispute cases were resolved, which kind of disputes had cropped up at the meeting etc., Kumar said adding that government is taking every necessary steps required to control crime.

The incidents of crime will further witness a decline with the resolution of land disputes, he said and added that people of the state will get the actual benefit of developmental work if there is love and harmony in the society.

During the meeting, Director General of Police (DGP) S K Singhal informed the CM that district-wise and police station-wise cases are being reviewed besides ensuring conviction through speedy trial.

It has produced positive results, he said.

In his presentation, Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) J S Gangwar apprised the CM of latest information on law and order situation and said that number of communal incidents has witnessed a decline during festivals.

All steps and measures have been taken to control the communal incidents after identifying sensitive and disputed places on the basis of descriptions gathered with regard to incidents that took place during festivals in past five years, Gangwar said.

Chief Ministers Principal Secretaries Deepak Kumar and Chanchal Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) S K Singhal, Additional Chief Secretary of home, prohibition, excise and registration departments Chaitanya Prasad, CMs Secretary Anupam Kumar and a host of other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Divisional Commissioners, Range Inspector Generals (IGs), Deputy Inspector General (DIGs), District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police participated via video-conferencing at the review meet and gave latest information on works being carried out with regard to law and order and prohibition in the state.

