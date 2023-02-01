Raipur (Rajasthan) [India], Februray 1 (ANI): Citing a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Tuesday claimed the prevailing law-and-order situation in the state was better than the BJP-ruled states.

"As per the NCRB report, the law-and-order situation of Rajasthan is much better than the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand," Khachariyawas told reporters on Tuesday.

Also Read | US To Train Indian Astronauts, Cooperate on Planetary Defence Against Dangerous Asteroids and Comets (See Pics).

Invoking the Gujarat paper leak case, he questioned why the case has not been transferred to the CBI yet.

"Why is the BJP not demanding a CBI probe into the Gujarat paper leak case?" asked Khachariyawas.

Also Read | Union Budget 2023-24: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Takes Tablet in Red Pouch to Parliament to Present Paperless Budget (See Pics and Video).

The BJP-ruled Gujarat government had cancelled the competitive exam for recruitment of panchayat junior clerks, hours before it was scheduled to be held, owing to the paper leak, said officials.

Further hitting out at the BJP, he claimed the party did not support its own MP Kirodi Lal Meena demand for raising a paper leak incident in Rajasthan on the floor of the Parliament.

Meena had accused some sitting Rajasthan legislators of being involved in the state Public Service Commission (RPSC) paper leak case.

"Those involved in paper leaks have been arrested. We have taken strict action. We respect Kirodi Lal Meena, unlike the BJP. BJP leaders are scared of him, which is why they are not backing him on raising the paper leak issue in Parliament," said Khachariyawas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)