New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Odisha government after a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly set on fire in Puri district died during treatment, calling it a complete failure of law and order in the state.

He demanded the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's resignation, alleging police inaction and delay in arresting those responsible for the attack.

Speaking to ANI, Saptagiri Ulaka said, "I had raised this issue two days ago in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour... Yesterday, the girl died during treatment at AIIMS Delhi. This is the second such incident in a month... As per the police investigation, nobody killed her. The three people who killed her have not been arrested yet."

"The police said no one is involved in killing her. We don't know what's going on. The law and order situation in the state is in ruins. We want the central government to take cognisance. The President comes from Odisha, and we would like her to pay particular attention to the state. The CM must resign since he is unable to handle his post..." he added.

The victim succumbed to burn injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in the national capital, after she was allegedly set on fire by miscreants in the Balanga area of Odisha's Puri district on July 19.

According to the police, the minor girl went out with her friends, but she was allegedly abducted midway and taken to the riverside, where she was set on fire.

The brother of the minor girl of the victim expressed grief over her demise and said that she was "fine" till Saturday morning.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's brother said, "Yesterday morning, we were told she was talking and was fine. We don't know what happened in the afternoon; she was in a lot of discomfort and was put on a ventilator. By the evening, we had lost her."

Mourning her death, he said that the family had hoped she would return home. (ANI)

