New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Advocate Hitesh Jain has stepped down as a full-time member of the 23rd Law Commission of India, the Union Law Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

His resignation has been formally accepted by the President.

Also Read | Project Cheetah: Botswana Gifts India 8 Cheetahs During Visit of President Droupadi Murmu, Lauds India's Landmark Wildlife Conservation Initiative.

According to the official notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice (Department of Legal Affairs) on November 13, 2025.

"The President is pleased to accept the resignation of Hitesh Jain, full-time Member, 23rd Law Commission of India with effect from the date of his resignation i.e. afternoon of 29.10.2025," the notification said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Violence Erupts During Farmers' Protest Demanding INR 3,500 per Tonne Sugarcane Price; 50 Tractors Torched.

Jain was appointed to the 23rd Law Commission on April 15 under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd.) Dinesh Maheshwari. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)