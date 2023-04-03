New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The lawyers of Delhi's District Courts remained absent from work on Monday to protest the alleged murder of an advocate Virender Narwal.

Narwal was shot dead in the Dwarka area on Saturday evening.

Several important cases including Shraddha's murder case were adjourned due to absenteeism by lawyers.

Lawyers did not appear in the courts on Monday. They demanded the government should take steps for lawyers' safety and security.

Advocate Vipin Chaudhary, secretary of the Saket Bar Association said, "The situation of lawyers is vulnerable in Delhi. They work in dangerous situations. They represent gangsters. Their safety and security are needed at the time."

He said that the police are investigating the matter but he is not satisfied with the pace of it. For whatever reason the murder was committed, it is a matter of great concern, he added.

Advocate Vinod Sharma, chairman of coordination All Delhi Bar Association, said it is a broad daylight murder. The government should think and take steps for the safety and security of the advocates.

He also said that the government should table the bill for Advocate protection. The issue has been lingering for a long time.

On the future course of action, he said that the decision will be taken in the meeting of the coordination committee today. (ANI)

