Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 21 (ANI): Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stating, there were concrete efforts by LDF government and CM to take the credit of all joint activities against COVID-19 in the state. The government is trying to divide people and government employees, he claimed.

"There were concrete efforts from the part of LDF government and Chief Minister to take the credit of all joint activities against COVID-19. It was Chief Minister who played politics. Government is trying to divide people and government employees," said Chennithala.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,532 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 21, 2020.

"It is the responsibility of the opposition to point out the mistakes of a government. But during COVID-19 we played the role of a constructive opposition and only give suggestions to the government, " he added.

Chennithala further said, Kerala has seen in a recent marriage how a person who got parole participated. How in marriage photos people were seen violating social distancing norms without wearing masks. Pinarayi Vijayan should answer all these questions, he added.

Also Read | Mizoram Extends 'Total Lockdown' Till June 30 to Contain COVID-19 Transmission.

"Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran made some remark during the Congress dharna. Since he has clarified it by a statement I am not commenting on it. But I want to make it clear that Congress will not allow the ploy of CPM and cyber goons to single out him and attack for his remark," said Chennithala.

"Kerala CM made adverse remarks against KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran. But Pinarayi Vijayan should remember all those derogatory remarks he made against so many people. Did Vijayan apologize for any of it or did he withdraw it? Likewise, he was silent when his cabinet colleagues and CPM leaders made misogynist remarks against women," he added.

Karnataka PCC operated 19 buses to send stranded Keralites to Kerala. Maharashtra PCC arranged a train for Keralites. The Kerala Chief Minister who boasts about COVID-19 activities should make clear how many buses Kerala government operated. How many trains were asked by Kerala, said Chennithala.

He alleged that nothing was done by the government to bring expats back to Kerala. "The NORKA Roots is just asking expats to register and they are providing no help to them," he added.

He also accused Kerala government of not doing proper COVID tests compared with other states. "Government is trying to hide facts. The government constituted a two-member committee to probe the Sprinklr deal. The Kerala CM should make clear whether the committee has submitted a report," he added.

Chennithala further alleged that Kerala CM is silent on China- India faceoff. Pinarayi should make clear whether it is China in his heart. He is yet to utter China, he added.

"On June 25 Congress will hold Satyagraha in all districts following COVID-19 protocol," said Chennithala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)