Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Three persons were injured after a leaking gas pipeline caught fire on a road in Mumbai's Andheri area in the wee hours of Sunday, an official said.

Two vehicles were also damaged in the incident, he said.

The blaze erupted at 12.35 am in a heavily leaking supply pipeline of the Mahanagar Gas Limited, passing through the middle of a road at Sher-E-Punjab society near a gurdwara at Takshila in Andheri (East) area, the fire official said.

It was a "level-one" fire which was confined to two moving vehicles, he said.

Three persons were injured, the official said.

A water tanker, a fire engine and other assistance were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished at 1.34 am, he said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

