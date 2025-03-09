Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Marol area on the early hours of Sunday.

The reason for the fire is believed to be leakage in the gas pipeline. A car, rickshaw and a bike were burnt down into ashes.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 9: Suga, Zakir Hussain, Shashi Tharoor and Parthiv Patel - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 9.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer, SK Sawant said that three people have been injured in the fire and they have been sent for treatment.

"We received the fire information at around 12:30 a.m. The incident took place where BMC work was underway. We reached the spot upon receiving information. We received information that three people had been injured and they have been sent for treatment," the official told reporters.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5-Year-Old Raped by 55-Year-Old Man in Bhind.

Further details are awaited from the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)