Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) The CPI(M)-led Left Front on Wednesday held protest rallies in Kolkata against the introduction of GST or hikes in rates on various items, including pre-packaged cereals, pulses and flour.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose, CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim and party central committee member Sujan Chakraborty led the rallies.

Demanding a roll-back of the introduction or increase in Goods and Services Tax on "essential commodities like pre-packaged rice, milk and wheat", the LF came out with two protest rallies - one in north and another in south Kolkata.

The rally from Gariahat to Park Circus was led by Bose, Chakraborty, Surjya Kanta Mishra and RSP general secretary Manoj Bhattacharya.

Salim, CPI(M) leader Rabin Deb and CPI's Prabir Deb participated in the other rally that started from Shyambazar and culminated in Rajabazar in the northern part of the city.

A five per cent GST rate on Monday kicked in on pre-packed and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg.

