Kolkata, Mar 31 (PTI) Members of CPI(M) women's wing and 10 other Left organisations on Thursday took out separate rallies in various of city to protest the alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in West Bengal under the TMC rule.

Women agitators were seen engaging in altercations with the police as they were stopped from going past the barricade set up near administrative buildings in south Kolkata.

Also Read | Direct Selling Industry Grows 7.7% to Rs 18,067 Crore in Financial Year 2021: Report.

"We protest the murder of student leader Anis Khan in Amta in the last week of February and the massacre of nine people, including women and children, at Bogtui in Rampurhat. There had also been incidents of gangrape in Basirhat and Malda.

"Law and order has virtually collapsed in West Bengal and the Mamata Banerjee government is busy covering up every incident. We, the women of the state, have hit the street to voice our protests," one of the agitators told reporters.

Also Read | CBI Has Registered 715 Corruption Cases Against Central Govt Employees in 45 Departments, Dr Jitendra Singh Informs in Rajya Sabha.

In another part of the city, several Left groups, including students' organisation AISA, embarked on a rally from Shyambazar five-point crossing to College Street.

"From Amta to Bogtui, people are getting killed and there is no justice anywhere. We want justice," a female protester underlined. Khan's father has alleged that he was pushed off the roof of their under-construction home by four men, one of them in police uniform. Houses were attacked and set on fire in Birbhum's Bogtui village after the murder of a panchayat official there, and eight people, including children, burnt to death.

Another woman succumbed to her injuries in the hospital days later.

A state government-formed SIT is probing Khan's murder, while the CBI is looking into the Bogtui killings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)