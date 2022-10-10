New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Left parties on Monday mourned the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and said he will be remembered as a "fighter" who defended "secular" India.

The 82-year-old Yadav passed away in Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a tweet said, "The champion of the interests of the marginalised and backward, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji steadfastly fought against religious bigotry at a crucial time for India, upholding the unity and integrity of India. Deepest condolences.”

CPI leader Binoy Viswam also expressed grieve over Yadav's demise.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji will be remembered as an uncompromising fighter who stood like a rock in defence of secular India,” he said.

He further said, “As an ardent follower of Ram Manohar Lohia,his commitment to the rights of the oppressed was absolute.The Communists will cherish his role.”

