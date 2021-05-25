Shahjahanpur, May 24 (PTI) The carcass of a leopard was found near a river in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Monday, officials said.

Apparently, the leopard succumbed to injuries sustained from blades put in agricultural fields, they said.

Divisional Forest Officer Adarsh Kumar said information was received on Monday that the carcass of a leopard has been found near a river in Kukaha Mahmudpur village under Nigohi police station area. A team was sent to the spot to take custody of the carcass, which was later sent to Bareilly for a post-mortem examination.

It seems that the leopard, aged around four, died due to injuries sustained from blades put in agricultural fields, he said.

