Bareilly, Dec 25 (PTI) A leopard was found dead with head injuries in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Friday morning, forest officials said.

They said the leopard, which was around a year old, died after being hit by a vehicle.

The carcass of the leopard was found this morning in the fields in Lakhanpur village. The villagers informed the officials and the carcass was sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) for a post-mortem examination, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bharatlal said.

According to the report, the animal died due to head injuries, he said.

The leopard was injured after it was hit by a vehicle, the DFO said.

