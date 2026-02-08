Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia saw India and Malaysia undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

The discussions were followed by the exchange of several agreements and memoranda of understanding covering strategic, economic, technological and people-to-people engagement.

Providing details of the talks, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P Kumaran said the two leaders reviewed cooperation across the full spectrum of the partnership.

"The two Prime Ministers reviewed bilateral cooperation across the full spectrum of our partnership, including trade, investments, defence, security, semiconductors, digital technologies, financial technologies, fintech, renewable energy, education, healthcare, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. They also had the opportunity to discuss key regional and global issues," he said.

Kumaran said the discussions were followed by the exchange of multiple bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding in priority areas.

"This was followed by the exchange of bilateral agreements and MOUs. These include the exchange of notes on cooperation in the areas of semiconductors, health and medicine, security and technical and vocational education," he said.

Elaborating on institutional cooperation, Kumaran said agreements were also concluded in areas of governance and disaster response.

"In addition, the MoU between Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission and India's Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI, on combating and preventing corruption was signed. We also had an MoU on cooperation in the field of disaster management," he said.

He added that social security and cultural cooperation were further strengthened during the visit.

"A memorandum of cooperation between Employees' State Insurance Corporation, ESIC in India and Perkeso in Malaysia on Social Security. We also had an agreement on audiovisual cooperation, all of which were exchanged," Kumaran said.

Kumaran noted that the leaders also witnessed exchanges linked to multilateral cooperation and conservation efforts.

"The leaders also witnessed the exchange of letters on the renewal of the bilateral MoU on UN peacekeeping cooperation. Malaysia also handed over the instrument of its accession to the International Big Cats Alliance," he said.

Highlighting additional outcomes of the visit, Kumaran said, "Other MOUs and agreements signed during this visit include the agreement between NIPM and Paynet on cross-border QR-based merchant payments and the MoU between University of Cyberjaya and the Institute of Training and Research in Ayurveda, Ministry of Ayush India on academic collaboration."

The series of agreements followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Kuala Lumpur on February 7. PM Modi was accorded a grand red-carpet reception by Ibrahim.

He later received a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra on Sunday morning, marking the commencement of official engagements.

Addressing a joint press statement, PM Modi underlined the historical and cultural foundations of the bilateral relationship.

"India and Malaysia share a special relationship. We are maritime neighbours. For centuries, our people have had deep and affectionate ties. Today, Malaysia is the second largest country in the world with a population of Indian origin. Our civilisations, shared cultural heritage, and democratic values bind us together," he said.

Malaysian PM Ibrahim hosted an official luncheon in honour of PM Modi. After this, the two leaders oversaw the exchange of multiple bilateral documents aimed at strengthening institutional collaboration.

Placing the partnership in a broader regional context, PM Modi said, "The Indo-Pacific region is emerging as the growth engine of the world," while reaffirming India's commitment to development, peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific alongside ASEAN.

He also outlined plans to deepen cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing and maritime security, while making defence ties more comprehensive.

"Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health, and food security," PM Modi added.

The visit took place at the invitation of PM Anwar Ibrahim.

India and Malaysia established diplomatic relations in 1957. The bilateral relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024.

Among the key initiatives announced during PM Modi's recent visit was the establishment of an Indian Consulate General in Malaysia.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, this will improve access to consular and passport services, strengthen outreach to the Indian diaspora, enhance commercial engagement and provide greater support for Indians in Malaysia.

These developments underscore the growing momentum in India-Malaysia ties across strategic, economic and cultural domains. (ANI)

