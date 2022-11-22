Pauri (U'khand), Nov 22 (PTI) A leopard mauled a five-year-old boy to death in a village here on Tuesday, an official said.

The child, named Piyush, was returning home after playing when the leopard pounced on him and dragged him to a nearby field in Nishni village, Divisional Forest Officer Lalit Mohan Negi said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: From Rivaba Jadeja to Paresh Dhannai and Isudan Gadhvi, List of Key Candidates and Constituencies Going to Polls in First Phase.

As people raised an alarm, it strayed away into the forests, but by the time the villagers attended to the boy, he was dead, Negi said.

The incident has caused fear among villagers as the leopard kept returning to the spot where it left the child, the official added.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aftab Ameen Poonawalla To Soon Undergo Lie-Detector Test.

He said the forest department is trying to put a cage in the area to trap the animal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)