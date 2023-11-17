Thane, November 17: A leopard was spotted on a CCTV camera at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting forest officials to launch a search for the big cat, an official said on Friday. The wild animal was captured by a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera on the premises of a private power company at Kamba-Varap village on the Kalyan-Murbad road on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he said.

The presence of the leopard triggered a search by forest officials which went on till 6 am on Thursday but the big cat could not be traced, he said. Leopard in Mumbai Video: Big Cat Enters Farm in Thane’s Ghodbunder Road, Runs Away With Chicken.

Kalyan Range Forest officer Raghunath Channe said they have appealed to the residents of Jambul, Ambernath, Nalimbi, Rayte, Kamba and Patarpada villages to stay alert in the wake of the leopard movement.

