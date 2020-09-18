Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18 (ANI): An eight-year-old leopard cub underwent surgery to remove two of its dead cubs from inside her womb at the Pilikula Biological Park in Mangalore on Friday.

According to H Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of the Pilikula Biological Park, the surgery was performed by Dr Vishnudutt and Dr Yashaswi.

Also Read | Journalist Rajiv Sharma Arrested Under Official Secrets Act For Allegedly Having Defence-Related Classified Documents.

Visuals from the surgery showed the feline in a sedated condition while the operation was conducted on her. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)