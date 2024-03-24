New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday described the festival of Holi as an opportunity to reinforce connections, let go of past grievances, and embrace new, vibrant opportunities.

In his message on the eve of the festival of colours, Dhankhar said Holi serves as a poignant juncture for us to rejuvenate our bonds and welcome the advent of spring.

"It embodies the celebration of life and the abundance of nature. Holi serves as an opportunity to reinforce our connections, let go of past grievances, and embrace new, vibrant opportunities," the vice president said.

