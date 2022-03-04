Srinagar, Mar 4 (PTI) Security forces on Friday arrested a terrorist who was injured in a shootout with Army personnel in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today, an Army patrol came under the fire of terrorists in Dand Kadal area of Langat and the fire was retaliated. In the meantime, additional reinforcement of security forces rushed to the spot followed by a joint cordon and search operation in the area," a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said during the search operation, one terrorist in an injured condition was apprehended tactfully by the joint team. He was identified as Abrar Gojri, a resident of Azadgunj in Baramulla district.

"As per police records, Abrar was earlier a chronic stone-pelter and several FIRs were registered against him before working as terror associate and joining terror folds of proscribed terror outfit LeT recently," he said.

The spokesman said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one pistol, one magazine, two rounds and Rs 1,41,500 were also recovered from his possession.

He said the cordon and search operation in nearby areas was underway.

