New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted people on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, and asked all to take a pledge to adopt his ideals and life values.

A symbol of knowledge and prodigy, Dr Ambedkar worked untiringly, even in adverse circumstances, as an educationist, legal expert, economist, politician and social reformer and spread knowledge for the welfare of the nation, she said.

His basic mantra of educate, organise and struggle to bring the deprived community into the mainstream of society will always remain relevant, Murmu said.

Dr Ambedkar's unwavering faith in the rule of law and commitment to social and economic equality are the backbone of our democracy, the president said.

"On this occasion, let us take a pledge to adopt the ideals and life values of Dr Ambedkar and keep moving forward for creating an egalitarian and prosperous nation & society," she added.

