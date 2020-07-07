Srinagar, July 7 (PTI) Police in Kashmir on Tuesday said a letter attributed to hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, calling for a general strike on Wednesday, was fake and published from Pakistan.

The Kashmir Zone police tweeted on its official handle that it will take action against those who are circulating the letter on social media to instigate violence and create law and order problems.

"As per the family sources of SAS Geelani, the letter is fake and not issued by him. This is published from Pakistan," it tweeted.

The letter attributed to Geelani had called for a general strike on Wednesday to mark the fourth death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani who was killed in an encounter with security forces in 2016.

Wani's death had sparked massive protests across the valley, leading to a five-month agitation in which nearly 90 people died.

Geelani had called for a shutdown on July 13 for paying tributes to the protestors who fell to the bullets of forces of Dogra king Hari Singh in 1931.

Separatist leaders, including Geelani, have been calling for general strike on these days in the past.

However, Geelani or his aides could not be reached for a comment as he has been under house arrest for several years and the telephone line to his residence is not functional.

