New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will chair the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on January 27 over the COVID situation in the national capital.

According to sources, a decision may be taken to lift restrictions like weekend curfew and the odd-even system in the markets in view of the decreasing COVID cases in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be present in the DDMA meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday.

Last week, the Delhi government allowed all private offices in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, outside of Containment Zones, to function with upto 50 per cent attendance. The DDMA had, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff.

Earlier in the month, DDMA decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the COVID-19 surge.

"It is also clarified that Night Curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM every day and Weekend Curfew from 10 PM of Friday till 5 AM of subsequent Monday, on the movement of individuals in NCT of Delhi shall also remain in force till further order," said the DDMA in its order.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 5,760 new COVID cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin of the Delhi Government, the active COVID cases in the national capital stood at 45,140 on Monday with the positivity rate going down to 11.79 per cent. (ANI)

