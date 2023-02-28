Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched Jio True 5G services in the twin capital cities with the service provider promising to cover every town in the Union Territory by the end of this year.

Bharti Airtel was the first to roll out the high speed 5G services on January 27 and has so far covered 13 towns including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Lakhanpur, Khour, Katra and Rajouri in Jammu region and Srinagar, Kupwara, Anantnag and Baramulla in the valley.

Congratulating the citizens of the J&K, the Lt Governor said the 5G services will play an active role in socio-economic development, enable integrated action for prosperity and bring transformational benefits to the people.

"The 5G technology for the common man will realize the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India and give a boost to growth opportunities in tourism, e-governance, agriculture, education, healthcare, information technology and small & micro enterprises,” Sinha said speaking at the launch of Jio True 5G service here.

Chief Executive Officer (North), Reliance Jio, Kapil Ahuja said, “By December 2023, Jio True 5G will cover every town of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The 5G Services have been activated in twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar, he said. He said Jio has made the investment of Rs 6,529 crore in the UT to give a fillip to the vision of Digital J&K and has created 36,000 direct and indirect employment.

"The 5G will also enable citizens and the Government to remain connected on a real time basis and will assist and improve the implementation and efficacy of Government schemes and public service delivery," the Lt Governor said.

Highlighting the digital initiatives of his administration, the Lt Governor said “we are providing around 440 services online for the convenience of the common man.

“We have also ensured the hassle free delivery of those services which are impacting the majority of our population,” he said.

