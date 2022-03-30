Jammu, Mar 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched My Gov-the robust citizen engagement platform for the union territory, in an effort to bring the administration closer to the common man.

Sinha said the innovative platform to build the partnership between citizens and the administration will promote participatory governance and policymaking.

“MyGov will bring the J&K administration closer to the common man while providing them opportunity to share opinions, ideas and suggestions on a range of issues for socio-economic transformation of the UT,” the Lt Governor said.

“We are setting new benchmarks of participatory governance, providing technology driven solutions, real time monitoring of government schemes and programmes, and making public services easily accessible to the people of J&K,” he said.

Later, the Lt Governor also launched the UT Dashboard which will monitor development works and flagship schemes of various government departments for ease of decision-making.

