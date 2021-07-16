Peer Kho (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): Giving a determined push to the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the much-awaited 1.18 km long Peerkho-Mahamaya section of Jammu Ropeway.

Speaking on the impact of the major tourism project, the Lieutenant Governor observed that the complete operationalisation of the Jammu Ropeway would give a further boost to the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, besides giving a fillip to the socio-economic development of the region by generating direct and indirect livelihood opportunities to the locals.

"Jammu ropeway will be a major tourist attraction in the region. It will instill new enthusiasm in the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir and add to the aesthetics of Jammu city," he said.

With the throwing open of the Peerkho-Mahamaya section of the ropeway to the public, the religious tourism circuit connecting three major temples of Jammu city like Peerkho, Mahamaya, and Bahu temple has also been completed. "It will provide a lifetime experience to the tourists," LG Sinha said.

He further directed the officers to devise a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the periodic inspection of the ropeway and maintain the highest safety standards and professionalism, besides keeping in view the ecology factor, while operating the facility in order to ensure the safety of visiting tourists looking forward to a joyful ride.

He also instructed the concerned officers to complete the pending auxiliary works immediately for easy access of tourists and make them operational at the earliest.

The Jammu Ropeway project also offers a host of facilities including restaurants, walkways, lawns, public utilities, parking spaces, and other recreational facilities for the people.

Pertinently, the Jammu ropeway is a hybrid system, the critical components having been imported and integrated with the Indian system. Costing Rs. 75.83 crores, the project comprises of two sections: Section-I is between Peerkho (Below Mubarak Mandi) and Mahamaya, with a distance of 1.184 kilometres (km)whereas Section-II is between Mahamaya temple and Bahu, with a distance of 0.485 km. (ANI)

