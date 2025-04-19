Srinagar, Apr 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the nine-day long Ram Katha Shivir by Morari Bapu here on Saturday, an official spokesman said.

This is the first Ram Katha in the valley after many decades.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said the sacred Ram Katha has the universal language and Lord Ram's message of righteousness, compassion, justice and duty resonates across culture and sects.

"Ram Katha has undeniably shaped societies, offering moral guidance, shared narratives and a sense of unity for billions over centuries. Lord Ram's blessings have illuminated paths for humanity and Ram Katha by Morari Bapu across the world have united people and inspired wisdom," he added.

The lieutenant governor emphasized the Ram Katha will continue to guide us in building a better society.

"Ram Katha powerfully emphasizes ethical and moral values. Lord Ram's life values hold immense power for the society to ensure equity and equal opportunity," he said.

Sinha spoke on the lifelong campaigns of Morari Bapu dedicated to awakening society and spreading the teachings of Lord Ram through the core principles of truth, love, compassion and universal brotherhood.

Morari Bapu is a renowned exponent of the Ram Charit Manas and has been reciting Ram Kathas for over 50 years throughout the world, the spokesman said.

The lieutenant governor also extended his felicitations to Arun Kumar Saraf and Kaushalesh Nandan Prasad Sinha --- the trustees of Bhartiya Lok Kalyan Trust --- and everyone associated for organizing the first Ram Katha in the valley after many decades, he added.

The devotees and people from all walks of life gathered at the banks of the Dal Lake in large numbers for the auspicious inaugural ceremony of the nine-day long Ram Katha Shivir, the spokesman said.

