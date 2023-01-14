Kannur, January 14: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader KM Shaji on Saturday sparked a controversy by calling the LGBTQ community a "shame" and the "worst kind of people".

"The word LGBTQ sounds something important, but those are uncouth local activities. They are the worst humans. They are projecting it as colourful, but the term itself is dangerous, it creates anarchy in society. Deciding one's gender after growing up is just silly," he said. Muslim League Wants Veg Delicacies for Kerala School Youth Festival.

Shaji made a slew of controversial remarks and accused the state government of attempting to destroy religious communities 'beliefs and culture' by creating 'gender confusion'. "It is dangerous that people can just decide what their gender should be. Why the government of Kerala is interfering in faith?" he added.

Terming it an out-and-out campaign, Shaji, claimed that he does not support the LGBTQ community. Addressing a function here in memory of late IUML leader E Ahamed on Saturday, he said, "Males and females are the beauty of nature. India stands out in the world because of the charm of this diversity of colours. This difference is beauty. Man is not the only person in the world who has gender. There are male and female plants. Kerala's government is systematically trying to destroy a community's religious life and culture." Kerala Minister's Remark on Cultural Event Sparked Row: Theatre Group Office Bearer.

He further said that people of the community are the "worst" kind of people.

"It is also a matter of faith. No believer in the world will accept this. When you hear LGBTQ, it sounds like something serious, but it's not. Those who practice it are the worst kind of people, even this term is dangerous. There are many ways to solve this hormonal disorder including counselling," Shaji said.

