Jammu, Jun 21 (PTI) National Conference's (NC) provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta expressed "serious concern" on Saturday over the interference of the lieutenant governor's office in the functioning of the democratically-elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.

He described the situation as "undemocratic, unconstitutional and deeply troubling" for the people of the Union Territory.

Interacting with senior party functionaries at the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan here, Gupta urged the BJP-led Centre to immediately intervene and ensure that constitutional norms are upheld in letter and spirit.

"The Business Rules must be sent back to the elected government without any further delay and the LG's office should step back from managing the departments falling under the government's domain. The will of the people cannot be held hostage to bureaucratic overreach," he said.

"India is a democratic country where governments are elected by people and their mandate must be respected," the NC leader added.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have chosen their representatives with the hope that, as assured by the prime minister and the (Union) home minister, full statehood would be restored and the democratic machinery would function smoothly.

"But, unfortunately, eight months have passed and the Centre has miserably failed to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, and the LG's office has still not sent back the Business Rules to the elected government," he said.

Gupta said although the home department, including law and order, remains under the LG's exclusive control, the rest of the departments are under the government.

"Yet, the LG's office continues to meddle in day-to-day governance, creating a dual power structure that is causing institutional confusion and administrative chaos," he said.

Gupta said if the government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, does something in the larger public interest, the LG's office must appreciate that, but "it thinks otherwise".

"Such actions are sending a wrong message that the people's mandate is being undermined and disrespected," he said, adding that such overreach is further alienating the public, especially in a region already grappling with administrative chaos.

"Jammu and Kashmir is a border state. Instead of enabling the elected government to function freely and deliver governance, the LG's office is acting otherwise," he said.

